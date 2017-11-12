MPA Masroor Jhangvi, 300 others’ names taken off

Terror watch list

Islamabad

The Punjab government has removed the names of MPA Masroor Nawaz Jhangvi and 300 others from the Fourth Schedule — the list of terror suspects.

Masroor, after his victory in the PP-78 Jhang-II by-poll in 2016, joined the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) after objections were raised over his affiliation with the banned Sipah-e-Sahaba (renamed Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat).

His name was placed in the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997 on May 9, 2014.

Masroor Nawaz Jhangvi confesses sectarianism in his past

According to sources in the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta), Masroor’s name was removed from the Fourth Schedule three days ago by the Punjab home department.

They added that the names of 300 other people were also removed from the list on the recommendation of a committee responsible for maintaining the list.