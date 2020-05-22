MPA, five family members test positive

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) member Sindh Assembly Sohrab Sarki tested positive for novel coronavirus. Five family members of the MPA also tested positive for the pathogen, the MPA is currently self-isolating. Sarki in a statement said that after being diagnosed with coronavirus, he and his family members are self-isolating in their house and following medical advice on the matter. Earlier on May 13, two senators tested positive for coronavirus during parliaments session to discuss the pandemic. According to sources, the members of the upper house of the Parliament who tested positive included Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Senator Atta Ur Rehman and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Fida Muhammad. This is not the first case of the parliamentarians testing positive for coronavirus as two members of the lower house of Parliament have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on May 10. Syed Mehboob Shah and Gul Zafar Khan – a PTI MNA from Bajaur – tested positive for the infection. On April 30, the National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser had tested positive for coronavirus and went into isolation at his residence.