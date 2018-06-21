MPA candidate shot dead

Our Correspondent

Faisalabad

Candidate of Member Provincial Assembly from PP-109, on Wednesday was shot dead by the alleged opponents.

Waqar Ahmad was the resident of Nishatabad and was involved in a monetary dispute with accused Imran and Sufyan for Rs 20,000, the family of the diceased told police.

The family told that a day before the murder, the accused — Imran and Sufyan — had used violence against Waqar.

According to reports, Waqar had already submitted application to register FIR against the suspects but police did not respond timely to avoid any extreme consequence.

However, to hide their negligence, police declared the incident as a personal dispute. DSP Nishatabad confirmed media that a day before the murder, there was a scuffle and police officers were investigating the matter. The family of Waqar said that if police had taken timely action, the loss of life could be avoided.