MPA acquitted in vehicle tampering case

Staff Reporter

Quetta

A local court on Saturday acquitted Balochistan MPA Majeed Khan Achakzai in a vehicle tampering case related to the hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of a traffic sergeant in Quetta. Though the MPA was acquitted by judicial magistrate Muhammad Iqbal Khilji, the hit-and-run case is ongoing in an Anti-Terrorism Court as it was registered under Section 322 (punishment for murder) of the Anti-Terrorism Act. “We have challenged the terrorism charge in a higher court because how can a traffic accident be considered a terrorist act,” his counsel said on Saturday.