Mozang Hospital treating 600 patients at its OPD daily: MS

City Reporter

Medical Superintendent (MS) of government Mozang Teaching Hospital Dr Akbar Ali Bhatti has said that over 600 patients are being provided treatment facilities at its OPD daily.

Dr Akbar said that the 50-bed state-of-the-art hospital was providing services to around one million population of old Lahore city including Temple Road, Mozang area, Shadab Colony and other adjoining areas.He said that all kinds of tests including diabetes, ultrasound, urine test, pregnancy related tests, blood tests and digital X-rays and 24-hour gynae facilities with the ambulance service were available free-of-cost to the patients. Free-of-cost medicines were also being provided to outdoor patients and those admitted to hospital for treatment.

Now the hospital management has started work on establishing a hepatitis and GI clinic and soon patients of liver and hepatitis diseases would also able to get treatment and medicines here. He said that an eye surgeon had also started serving patients in the hospital. He said that seven female doctors are performing their duties in three shifts round-the-clock. Responding to a question, he said that 50 per cent of diseases could be prevented by providing clean drinking water to people.Dr Akbar said that all these achievements were made possible due to hectic efforts of Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Dr Khalid Mehmood Gondal.