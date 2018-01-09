Moving toward Development of Sub-National Economies

Punjab economic report

Waqar Masood Khan

Lahore

Planning and Development of Board of the Government of Punjab unveiled Punjab Economic Report 2017 in an impressive function attended by leading economists, academicians, business leaders and industrialists. The Finance Minister, Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha chaired the function since the Chief Minister could not return in time from his foreign visit.

The Economic Report is a comprehensive account of the state of Punjab economy, its socio-economic development needs and the strategies that the Government plans to implement to achieve the goals it has set in the contextof a medium-term development framework and the growth strategy 2018. The report has been prepared with the involvement of key stakeholders from business, agriculture, social scientists, academia and other relevant professions.

The 18th Amendment and 7th NFC Award have radically altered the economic landscape between the federal and provincial governments. Devolution of a number of federal subjects, removal of the Concurrent Legislative List, additions to Part-II of the Federal Legislative List alongside an expanded and active role for the Council of Common Interests (CCI) and transfer of a larger share of revenues from the divisible pool to provinces, have all gone to make provinces a much bigger and important economic player than at any other time in the past. It is, therefore, imperative that provinces rise to the occasion by making a smooth transition to this new regime and create commensurate capacities to shoulder new responsibilities and deploy additional resources to secure maximum benefits for their populations.

Viewed in this perspective, Punjab Economic Report 2017 is a welcome step. It presents almost a decade long evaluation (last such report was prepared a decade ago) of each sub-sector – performance, issues, potential and bottlenecks – within the broader sectors of agriculture, industry and services.Based on this, the report lays down recommendations for policy reforms, regulatory improvements and investment outlays required to enable the sub-sectors to make their contributions to the larger growth objective at the provincial level. The Growth Strategy 2018 has set an ambitious growth target of 8% on the back of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, where the Report believes the largest synergies would be provided by the province of Punjab. However, the Report makes an important qualification regarding efficacy of provincial policies given the national economic environment, defined by such important policies at the federal level like interest rates, taxation, exchange rate and trade. All of them impinge on provincial performance through their bearing on the incentives structures applicable to many critical sectors especially manufacturing. The objectives of the Growth Strategy are stated as:‘making Punjab secure, economically vibrant, industrialized and knowledge-based province, which is prosperous, and every citizen can expect to lead a fulfilling life. The strategy focuses on the private sector as the main driver of provincial economic growth’. Evidently, and justifiably, the reliance is placed on the private sector to act as the engine of growth with provincial and federal governments creating an enabling environment. Removing key bottlenecks of infrastructure and energy would be the focus of Government efforts, besides improving the social sector indicators through improvements in higher provisions, improved access and better quality of services. Growth strategy also cares for sustainability as well as regional equity, particularly bringing up the backward and under-developed areas of the Southern Punjab. Dr. Hafiz Pasha, who was the key note speaker on the occasion, while commenting on the report, noted that Punjab has made extra-ordinary efforts in stimulating growth both in agriculture and industry. He, however, highlighted that industry and services sectors depend critically on the performance of the agriculture sector, which has recorded perhaps the best performance recently after nearly a decade and consequently the manufacturing and services sectors have also performed well. He pointed out that Punjab growth was estimated at 5% last year and would be exceeding this level in the current year. He emphasized that greater efforts need to be focussed on improving productivity and value-addition in agriculture. He warned that employment would be a major challenge as the rising population is adding nearly 2 million new entrants in the labor force and their absorption would be the key measure of success. Urban development, particularly establishment of new cities, was emphasized so that the pressures civic amenities and environmental degradation in Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi are dissipated and new economic centres provide employment and municipal facilities closer to population centers. We see a great deal of good coming out of such efforts, as they aim to build provincial capacity to embrace new responsibilities. The national economic management now depends critically on coordination of federal and provincial governments moving in concert to achieve national economic goals. This is a paradigm shift which may not have fully dawned on all players as yet. The earlier we adapt to this change easier it would be, otherwise it may lead to serious problems of coordination and misallocation of resources. The Federal Government has to take lead in formally drawing the provincial governments in national economic planning, which must be taken as a serious exercise as opposed to sterilized practice that it has been reduced to at present.The old fashioned economic planning whose final product is an Annual Development Plan (ADP) or Public-Sector Development Plan (PSDP) is not what is meant over here. The imperative is that of major economic policies formulated through meaningful participation of and consultation with the provincial governments. More specifically, and given the scope of Punjab Economic Report, the need is that of deeper coordination in the formulation of monetary, fiscal and trade policies. The Punjab Report is a comprehensive analysis of the state of Punjab economy in such important areas as manufacturing, employment, skills development, urban development, ease-of-doing-business, energy shortages, supply chain management, agriculture value-addition and so on. These are the topics that had previously engaged experts’ minds at the federal level. When all such provincial reports are in place, the inputs to national planning would be of a very high quality and save the federal government to devote its energies for formulating its policies in support of these reports. Indeed, we have to begin to think out-of-the-box. More than bringing money on the table through public sector investments, government needs a re-orientation that concerns itself primarily with solving the issues and difficulties faced by agents on the ground, most of which unfortunately are a product of Governments’ own-doing.