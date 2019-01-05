Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is in power at the Centre and in the Punjab province for the first time and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the second time as a result of July 2018 election. The Federal as well as Provincial Information Ministers are supposed to project and highlight the achievements of the respective governments and keep the people updated regularly about what the ruling party at the federal and provincial levels is doing for their welfare and well-being through print and electronic media and also through the columns and letters to the editors written by their friendly freelance journalists and columnists.

It is a matter of record that PML(N) Federal and Punjab governments during last couple of years were duly getting their achievements in different sectors and activities of the prime minister and the chief minister duly highlighted through columns and Letters to the Editor in the print media regularly as the newspapers have lasting impact on the readers as compared to electronic media.

But all the federal and provincial ministers appear to be moving on wrong foot as they are wasting their energies and time as well as resources in futile in quite unnecessarily and avoidably in campaign of allegations and counter-allegations. They together are getting much less coverage for the federal and provincial government as compared to the hostile opposition parties in the print and electronic media which is quite regrettable and deplorable to say the least.

They have not been able to provide even the media people throughout the country booklets published about achievements of PTI’s first 100 days in power. If the people continue to remain in the dark about what their elected governments are doing for their welfare and well-being and improving economic and other important sectors, then the ruling party and its leadership is to be blamed squarely than the opposition parties.

M A H SHEIKH

Lahore

