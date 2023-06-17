Move towards elections

THERE is no policy or categorical announcement from the top leadership of the coalition Government as yet whether or not general elections would be held on completion of the term of the present assemblies in August this year but several moves on different fronts spark optimism about timely elections as per dictates of the Constitution. Apart from these moves, the latest remarks of Minister for Power and a senior leader of PML(N) Khurram Dastgir also strengthens this belief as he firmly stated that at most elections would be held on or before November 10.

It seems the new political landscape is encouraging the Government to go for elections despite apprehensions that the plunge could cost heavily in view of sky-rocketing inflation which has enraged voters. The Government rightly believed that it had to take tough decisions to save the country from imminent default and, therefore, there should be flexibility in election timings to suit its political interests. It was because of this that the Government firmly declined to hold elections for Punjab and KP assemblies despite sustained pressure from the judiciary and the risk of attracting penalties for apparent constitutional deviation. However, the political situation took a dramatic change following what happened on the fateful day of May 09 when the opposition PTI crossed all limits on the assumption of going scot free because of its rising popularity graph. The extreme posture adopted by the party backfired as a good number of leaders and elected representatives have already left PTI and others are poised to do so. The defectors have formed a new party under the leadership of veteran politician Jehangir Tarin and there are reports of new political alignments and alliances, especially in Punjab, which plays a crucial role in determining electoral fate of the parties. The fast changing political situation and the favourable reaction that the new people-friendly budget have evoked are boosting confidence of the Government to take up the challenge of general elections this year. Separately, some legislative moves have also been initiated to benefit the Government including amendment in the law to hand over power to announce date for elections from the President to the Election Commission and two laws that brighten prospects to end disqualification of PML(N) supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif with the possibility he might lead the election campaign. In a related development, the ruling party has started intra-party election and unanimous election of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the President and other top office bearers demonstrated internal strength and unanimity in the party ranks but absence of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi from the general council meeting and remarks of the PM might be a precursor of parting of ways. Should that happens, it is to be seen which way Abbasi goes and what will the impact of the move for the general elections.