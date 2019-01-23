Move past the boos..!

THIS is not a political article, even though I might praise one of the two main contenders in the soon to be fought general elections: Rahul Gandhi!

For nearly a decade he has been joked about, lampooned, ridiculed and booed, and yet suddenly the whole nation is looking at him as a formidable opponent to who was once the invincible Modi! I believe he moved on despite the boos! I remember an instance when I was called to be a judge at the IIT Mood Indigo, for One Act plays. I asked whether I could bring my two daughters along, and they gave me permission to do so. Since I loved plays, I enjoyed each one of them, despite the noisy whistles and other sounds boisterous crowds are bound to let off. Somewhere in the middle of the competition I realized there was an even bigger commotion and found one of the organizers at my ear, telling me that some of the participants who had not yet performed wanted to call the competition off, because there was too much booing and other sounds from crowd.

I asked for the mike and went up to speak, and these might not be my exact words but am sure went something likewise, “Participants!” I said, “There is no such thing as a perfect audience! As you go through life, whenever you dare to do something different, or go up in front to do something better, there will always be people who will try to boo you down. Your job is not to tell them to shut up! Your job is to still those boos with your performance! That is the challenge you will face, and today you can decide whether you have it within you to do so, or run away!”

They performed. And performed well, and I do remember there were moments of pin drop silence as actors and actresses excelled themselves on stage! I would like to think that my two school going children learnt something from that experience as both became excellent at public speaking, elder, even becoming a TV anchor with Bloomberg and my younger, so proficient with words as a very successful clinical psychologist. Dare to be booed and dare to still the people despite jeering and heckling! That’s how you win this journey called life..!

