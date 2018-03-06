Move for justice to victim gains pace

Kathua rape, murder case

Srinagar

People from different walks of life in the summer capital on Monday participated in a seminar ‘Women, state and nationalism’ organised in the wake of Kathua rape and murder case. Addressing the seminar telephonically, a Jammu-based lawyer, Deepika Singh Rajawat, representing the eight-year old victim alleged that “anti-social elements with vested interests are communalizing the case which is causing hurdles in the investigation.”

Rajawat along with fellow lawyer activist Talib Hussain said “we will make all efforts to put up a resistance against any political interference in the case.” The seminar was organised by Srinagar-based “Justice for Asifa Solidarity Forum”.

“It has been my experience that hurdles are ought to occur whenever there is a case pertaining to a minority group. Some people with vested interests are giving a communal colour to the case which is hampering the investigations. But we have full faith in judiciary and hope the case will be fast tracked,” said Rajawat.

To mention, victim’s biological father through advocate Rajawat had recently filed a petition in the Jammu High Court that fair and impartial investigation is only possible if High Court monitors the ongoing investigation in the case. Rajawat said investigating agency probing the case should put-up a firm stand so that accused do not go scot-free.

“A fair investigation should be conducted and the victim should be rendered justice by bringing the culprits to the book. Yesterday, a person with strong political affiliations made an inflammatory statement on the case which we will take-up in the High Court on Monday. We won’t allow any political interference,” Rajawat said.

Also addressing the seminar telephonically from Jammu, lawyer-cum-activist Talib Hussain, who was the first individual to publicly seek justice for the Kathua victim, said a “larger conspiracy hatched by some “fringe-elements” with political ambitions lies behind the rape and murder.”

Last month, Talib was arrested after he came-out in support of victim. “One gets to see a certain pattern in such gruesome cases of crime where intimidation of minorities is the main motive. Last year a calf was beheaded and the head was intentionally thrown into a majority community household in Kathua. Before that pieces of meat were similarly thrown,” Talib said.—GK