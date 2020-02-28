Move beyond condemnation

THE Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned the recent and “alarming” violence against Muslims in India. In a tweet, the organization slammed the violence resulting in the death and injury of innocent people and the arson and vandalism of mosques and Muslim-owned properties. Similarly, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom said it was deeply troubled by the violence and cited accounts that police had not intervened in attacks against Muslims.

There were widespread protests across India against the highly discriminatory Citizenship Bill and in the face of its increasing isolation on the controversial law, Modi Government is Bharatiya Janata Party’s militant wings to suppress anger of the Muslims. At least 32 people have been killed and hundreds wounded in anti-Muslim violence in Indian capital New Delhi that started on Sunday. Several reports by Indian media outlets said Muslim localities in the Indian capital were attacked by Hindu mobs screaming pro-Hindu slogans. The reports said these mobs rioted with impunity as the police appeared to aid the marauding crowds. India’s opposition leaders too have pointed out towards failure rather complicity of the Modi Government in killing of innocent people. In this backdrop, the notice taken by the OIC and the US Commission is a welcoming development as it is an indication of growing pressure on the Indian Government to act to stop the carnage. However, we may point out that OIC is duty bound to ensure safety and security of Muslims all over the world and this is particularly so in the case of countries where Muslims are in the minority. The condition of Muslims in India is so pathetic that it calls for practical measures to safeguard their rights. The situation calls for convening of a special session of the OIC to discuss the grave situation and formulate an effective strategy for the purpose. The US should also move beyond expressing concern as in similar situations elsewhere in the world Washington used the option of sanctions. Reluctance in the case of India is sending wrong message to the world community.