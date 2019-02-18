MoUs with Saudi to make Pakistan lucrative for investment

Staff Reporter

Faisalabad

President of Faisalabad Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain has said that it is only due to the charismatic personality of Prime Minister Imran Khan that Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman has termed him as ambassador of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia which is an unprecedented tribute of Prince paid to Pakistan.

The FCCI President who participated in the dinner hosted for the Crown Prince and his entourage by Prime Minister Imran Khan, said that the signing of memorandums of understandings (MoUs) with a huge portfolio of 20 billion dollars is an historic event which will usher into a new era of progress and prosperity in addition to converting our friendship into a strategic partnership.

These MoUs would not only enhance the economic strength of Saudi Arabia in Middle East but also make Pakistan as most lucrative country for investment in South Asia, he added.

Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain told that after the mega infrastructure project of “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) was imperative to harvest the ultimate benefits. He said that Saudi investment has not only dragged out Pakistan from the critical economic situation but also paved way for sustained development in this region.

The President FCCI specifically mentioned the proposed oil refinery which would be established with an investment of 10 billion dollars and told that it would not only trim the import oil bill of Pakistan but also help this region to meet its growing needs of oil in near future. He told that Saudi Arab would also invest in renewable energy sector which will gradually decrease Pakistan’s dependence on hydrocarbon fuels

Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain further stated said that China had initiated a new process to make this region a hub of economic activities through enhanced connectivity and now Saudi investment has further strengthened this gesture.

He told that although Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are enjoying cordial relations since its inception but probably this is for the first time that a powerful Saudi monarch has visited Pakistan along with his team to make strategic decisions for future investment.

