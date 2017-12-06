MoUs signed for establishing Sector Skills Councils

Staff Reporter

Leading sector associations of employers within hospitality and construction and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) on Tuesday agreed to establish Sector Skills Councils (SSCs) to produce skilled workforce as demanded by the two key economic sectors.

Representatives of both the economic sectors and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission signed two separate Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)s at a ceremony held here on Tuesday at NAVTTC Headquarters.

Director General Planning & Development NAVTTC, Mr Nasir Khan, Mr Zubair Surti, Chairman Pakistan Hotel Association (PHA), Mr Rafiq Rangoonwala, President Pakistan Food Association (PFA) and Mr Haseeb A. Gardezi, General Manager, Pearl Continental Hotel singed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides for the SSC hospitality.

Director General Planning & Development NAVTTC, Mr Nasir Khan, Engr Sikandar Hayat Khan Member Executive Committee Constructors Association of Pakistan (CAP) and Arif Yusuf Jeewa Chairman, Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) singed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides for the SSC Construction.

Speaking at the ceremony, Executive Director NAVTTC Mr. Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema said that the partnership between public-private sectors would not only leads to producing qualified workforce but it will also improve economic benefits for the industry.

These MoUs were signed to achieve integral partnership objectives like fostering collaboration and exchange of good practices to encourage the expansion of workplace training, exchange of comprehensive labour market information, collaborate in the development of occupational standards and competency-based training programmes to meet priority skill needs in the sector and exchange information and good practices between employers and training providers.

Establishment of SSCs is supported by the TVET Sector Support Programme (SSP), which is funded by the European Union and governments of the Germany and Norway.

Since 2011, the TVET SSP supports the Government of Pakistan in reforming the TVET system focusing on promoting cooperation between training providers and industry to improve quality of training as well as enhance employability for the youth.