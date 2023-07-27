SRINAGAR – Muslims in Indian-occupied Kashmir experienced decades of unrest, insurgency, and worst oppression while incidents of violence, arbitrary detentions, and restrictions on civil liberties are common and authorities are known to turn the region into a caged valley during Islamic occasions.

Streets of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir however witnessed Shia procession to mark the Muharram, one of the sacred months of the year.

A large number of Shiite mourners donning all black walked through Srinagar arteries amid a heavy security arrangement, the event is a sigh of relief for believers as such a procession was held for the first time in more than 3 decades.

Historic day in kashmir.

8th Muharram procession in kashmir after 34 years ban. 6 in the morning that initial gathering through the center of Srinagar, Truly one of the most emotional moments I have been through, it felt like a spirituality oozed all around. Truly magnificent pic.twitter.com/nUMfSppppH — سيد هاني موسوي (@DeCachemira) July 27, 2023

New Delhi imposed ban on Muharram procession in 1989 but the incumbent authorities allowed it.

Local expressed happiness as the procession concluded peacefully. Shiite community earlier granted permission for procession while some Hurriyat leaders hailed the decision, and demanded the government to allow Eid mosque at Jamia Masjid without any restrictions.