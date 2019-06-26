Mounting Russia-Pak ties

Reema Shaukat

RUSSIA has emerged as a new power over the years in international politics. With the changing global dynamics and interest based political scenario internationally, Russia is now considered as a viable economic bloc. Formerly Soviet Union and Pakistan established diplomatic ties in 1948. Later Pakistan joined SEATO and CENTO which affected its relations with the Soviet Union and the Cold War era brought more distance between both countries. As Pakistan supported Western bloc during Cold War and after the fall of Soviet Union, Pakistan and Russia have developed bilateral relations over bumpy past. Pakistan being located at a strategic position fulfils demands of many South and Central Asian countries and holds a status of global player in world politics. While India is [now] considered as a major US ally in the region and US-China trade war taking place, Pakistan considers its due importance in Russian-Chinese bloc.

With the developments taking place in the context of Chinese Belt and Road Initiative, Pakistan carries great opportunities in the form of CPEC for Russia and Central Asian Republics. Likewise in case of Afghan conflict, from where USA now wants to get out of toppled country, Pakistan and Russia are considered as essential part of peace process initiators. Pakistan is also a member of Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which carries China and Russia as major powers in this club. Russia supported Pakistan’s inclusion in SCO and reciprocating to that Pakistan supported OIC observer status for Russia. In a recently held summit in June 2019, Prime Minister met key leadership. While giving an interview to Russian news agency Sputnik, PM Imran Khan said that “Pakistan is developing relations with Russia and we are boosting ties on defence cooperation.

Years between 50s, 60s and 70s were spent in the Cold War region, where India was close to the Soviet Union and Pakistan was close to the United States. We were in different camps then but now things have changed. India is also friendly with the United States and Pakistan is also friendly with the US. So we no longer have the Cold War situation. It is refreshing that we have developed our contacts with Russia and they are developing all the time”. Responding to a question about import of Russian weapons PM Imran Khan said that “First, we hope that our tension with India decreases, so we do not have to buy arms because we want to spend money on human development. But, yes, we are looking for arms from Russia, and I know our military is already in touch with the Russian military.” Regarding the prospects of Pak-Russia cooperation within the SCO, he said they look forward to have exchanges, develop more contacts and improve their trade.

Russia is an energy-surplus country. Pakistan has shortages in energy, so we hope to talk on those areas. Apart from defence, we want to also improve our trade in other areas with Russia. Pakistan’s introduction to visa on arrival for different countries will facilitate visitors and Russia is one of that country in list too who will benefit from ease in getting Pakistan’s visa. Exchange of trade delegates will also unveil opportunities on both sides and investment in energy sector can give rapid outcome. In terms of Russian interest in Pakistani market, available options are investment in Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline and expansion in the production of Pakistan Steel Mills. This steel mill was made by Russia and if further investments are made, it is expected that production from Mill will be from 1 to 3 million tons per annum. However on the development of gas pipeline there is less progress on the project because of the sanctions placed on Iran by the United States.

Apart from energy sector development Russia has shown interest in expansion of Tarbela Dam, construction of Diamer-Bhasha Dam, up-gradation of power plants at the sites of Gaddu, Muzzafargarh and Jamshoro. Russian military companies are also interested in supplying new versions of military and commercially used helicopters apart from other aviation equipment including Sukhoi S-100 civilian aircraft, Tu-404 jet airliner, MS-21, MI-35 helicopters and armoured vehicles. Both sides in order to enhance capabilities, regularly participate in military exercises. Apart from sell and purchase of military equipment, these two nuclear powers keep an eye on international scenario and discuss matters on international arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation agenda. Pakistan-Russia Consultative Group on Strategic Stability is a platform for structured dialogue between the two sides and has been meeting since 2003. Russia supports Pakistan’s membership in NSG and two sides have agreed on the need for preserving multilateralism in the field of international security and disarmament and share concern regarding the negotiated international arrangements in several areas.

In such meetings, discussion revolves around issues of non-militarization of outer space, upholding bilateral and multilateral treaties, developments in the field of information and telecommunications in the context of international security as well as matters related to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva. There are areas in which Pakistan can invest in Russia like textile, leather, sports goods and agriculture sector. The only challenging issue Russia faces is the trade of narcotics from Afghanistan to European markets via Russia. Also illegal immigrants consider Russia as a gateway to Europe. However, Russian government is sorting out practical strategies to address this challenge. With the thoughts of having effective foreign policy Pakistan is working on diplomatic relations with all nation-states and understands well diplomatic ties with Russian Federation.

— The writer works for Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, a think-tank based in Islamabad.