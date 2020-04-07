Mountains receive hail storms

ABDUL KHALIQ QURESHI

ABBOTTABAD Mountainous series of Galyat known as Nathiagali, Thandiani, Changla Gali among various others has received hail storms converting the weather into chilly in the entire region, more rain falling was intermittently continuing, while the lower parts of the city was under pressure of severity of rain due to which the entire roads, and streets turned muddy and slippery, on Tuesday. The consecutive intermittent rain falling was started a week ago; hail storms on mountains have converted the lives of the residents into confinement at homes, following the sameweather scenario and the complete lockdown because of coronavirus epidemic has compelled the suburbs pass their moments of lives miserably. Moreover, the speed of the cold wind was observed much fast in the area since morning despite raining and hail storms on hilly localities of the whole region. Meanwhile, the Northern area such as Kaghan and Narran were obviously facing hail storms and rain together since morning to this evening. The tourists were being observed confirmed in hotel rooms. The river Kunhar, Jhelum and Sindh were observed exempted from flood despite the severity of hail storms and raining too.