Mountains landscape & culture depicted in paintings by young female artists

Zubair Qureshi

Around 30 oil-on-canvas paintings, each by a young female artist from the twin cities, were put on display in an exhibition exclusively reflecting the reflecting the grandeur, beauty, biodiversity and indigenous cultural heritage of the high altitude mountains of Pakistan.

The exhibition titled ‘Mountain Landscape and Culture’ is organised by the Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan), a local shopping mall in the World at the Main Atrium of the Mall here at F-7 Markaz. Ambassador of Poland Piotr Opalinski and Ambassador of Tunisia Adel Elarbi, and a senior diplomat from the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Guliyev were the guests of honour on the occasion. They jointly inaugurated the exhibition that will remain open from 10 am to 10 pm daily till Sunday February 18.

Moderately priced, all paintings are spectacular work of creative expression on a canvas size 24×18 inches. Most of the paintings are in the landscape form while some are in the portrait. The young artists have explored their creative flair to enrich the paintings with valued aesthetical addition to already enchanting frames of natural beauty of mystical charms.

The flow of colours makes a rhythm of spontaneous movement in actually the static images of the mountains and environment around. The indigenous people and local culture and heritage is also well depicted in the paintings.

Speaking on the occasion, the Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director and the founder and Director of the Pakistan Mountain Festival said, “Well-aware and sensitised youth about environmental sustainability is the last hope to protect the mother planet through conservation and development initiatives. The damage done by the older generation is irreparable but still there is hope to slowdown the process of degradation by reducing the Greenhouse Gas emissions, eliminating indiscriminate deforestation and by taking steps for inclusive and integrated afforestation”.

Devcom-Pakistan Director Munir Ahmed briefing about the exhibition said the Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) has engaged different segments of society in its policy advocacy and awareness-raising on environment, sustainable development, mountain conservation and development, climate change, gender and health for the last 15 years.