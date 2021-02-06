Mountaineers Ali Sadpara, Snorri,and Pablo Mohr officially missing

It’s been more than 30 hours at the basecamp, and there has been no news of Ali Sadpara, John Snorri and Pablo Mohr are officially missing as their GPS trackers have stopped working. They started to final summit push from C III on 5th Feb at 1 AM PKT.

Yesterday noon, Ali’s son (Sajid) reported from C III that they were together till Bottle Neck around 10 AM. They seemed to be in good shape and ready to head towards the final summit, however – due to a problem with an oxygen regulator – Sajid had to return to C III from Bottle Neck. Ali Sadpara’s son Sajid Sadpara waited for more than 20 hours with the firm belief that they will reach the summit and descend back to C III.

The Pakistani Army has sent two helicopters along with two Pakistani Climbers for a search and rescue mission. According to reports, the pilot has been instructed to take the flight up as maximum as possible, the current temperature in K2 is -39 degree celsius and winds of 35 kilometres per hour above 6500m. The basecamp has stocked up on oxygen bottles, food supplies, masks and regulators for 2 Pakistani climbers.

Twitter is furious with Pakistani media channels for irresponsibly reporting that these mountaineers had reached the K2 summit and began descending shortly after that. It is now seen that those reports were false and Twitter users were quick to point out the misinformation being spread.

Please stop this non sense. We have no direct contact with the team. We still don't know their exact location. The fake news all over the media is a shame for journalism. Please pray for them instead of scoring. It's disturbing for their families and climbing community

Management — Muhammad Ali Sadpara (@ali_sadpara) February 5, 2021

Update: #K2winter2021 The team left for final summit attack at 12:00am. It can take up to14 hours to reach the top. Please pray for the safety of team and all the climbers.

Management @john_snorri @EliaSaikaly pic.twitter.com/fOyYKVV2V4 — Muhammad Ali Sadpara (@ali_sadpara) February 4, 2021

Irresponsible reporting by Journalist has led to speculation and frantic reporting about team summiting K2. However, the truth is that there has been no contact since last 30 hours with Ali Sadpara 🇵🇰, @john_snorri and Juan pablo since their GPS isnt working.#k2winter2021 pic.twitter.com/5LcB0vrM7c — Discover Pakistan 🇵🇰 | پاکستان (@PakistanNature) February 6, 2021

