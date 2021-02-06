Mountaineers Ali Sadpara, Snorri,and Pablo Mohr officially missing

Muhammad Ali Sadpara became first Pakistani mountaineer to summit #K2 in winter & summer. He is first to have climbed Nanga Parbat in winter. He also scaled Gasherbrum-I, Gasherbrum-II, Broad Peak, Lhotse peak, ,Makalu peak, Manaslu peak in Nepal.

It’s been more than 30 hours at the basecamp, and there has been no news of Ali Sadpara, John Snorri and Pablo Mohr are officially missing as their GPS trackers have stopped working. They started to final summit push from C III on 5th Feb at 1 AM PKT.

Yesterday noon, Ali’s son (Sajid) reported from C III that they were together till Bottle Neck around 10 AM. They seemed to be in good shape and ready to head towards the final summit, however – due to a problem with an oxygen regulator – Sajid had to return to C III from Bottle Neck. Ali Sadpara’s son Sajid Sadpara waited for more than 20 hours with the firm belief that they will reach the summit and descend back to C III.

The Pakistani Army has sent two helicopters along with two Pakistani Climbers for a search and rescue mission. According to reports, the pilot has been instructed to take the flight up as maximum as possible, the current temperature in K2 is -39 degree celsius and winds of 35 kilometres per hour above 6500m. The basecamp has stocked up on oxygen bottles, food supplies, masks and regulators for 2 Pakistani climbers.

Twitter is furious with Pakistani media channels for irresponsibly reporting that these mountaineers had reached the K2 summit and began descending shortly after that. It is now seen that those reports were false and Twitter users were quick to point out the misinformation being spread.

