Gilgit: Famous mountaineer Shehroze Kashif goes missing after summiting Nanga Parbat – the world’s ninth highest peak in the world.

Shehroze Kashir, from Lahore, was accompanied by Fazal Ali, a mountaineer from Shimshal of Hunza, Gilgit-Baltistan. The two summitted Nanga Parbat on Tuesday morning.

However, on their way back, the two were reported to have gone missing, as the two could not be reached, and communication was lost.

GB Home Secretary Iqbal Hussain Khan confirmed that Kashif and Ali had gone missing between camps 3 and 4 (7,000-8,000m) while they were descending from the summit. The GB government started a rescue operation within hours, he added.

“Currently, some porters of the GB tourism department are at camp 2 of Nanga Parbat. If we are able to communicate with the missing climbers through satellite phones, they will move for the rescue operation,” Mr Khan said. He also mentioned that launching a search operation depends upon the weather, and if it allows for conducting such an operation, helicopters will be deployed for the rescue mission in the morning (Wednesday).

Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest mountaineer to summit Nanga Parbat

Shehroze Kashif, who is also the youngest in the country’s climbers’ community, set another record by becoming the youngest mountaineer to summit Nanga Parbat.

Nanga Parbat is said to be one of the toughest and most lethal mountains in the world.

Nanga Parbat, one of the 14 8-thousander mountains in the world that reach heights of 8,126 metres, is the ninth-highest peak in the world.

Kashif has summited eight 8-thousanders, including Everest, K2, Kangchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, Manaslu, and the Broad Peak.

The 20-year-old climber wanted to hold the record for being the youngest person to summit all 14 of the world’s highest peaks.

Read: Climber Shehroze summits world’s 4th-highest peak