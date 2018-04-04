MoU to be signed between SKMCH Peshawar and UNHCR

Peshawar

A memorandum of Understanding is to be signed betweenUnited Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital Peshawar at 11 am on Wednesday, 4th April, 2018. The ceremony will be held in SKMCH&RC Peshawar building where Ms. Ruvendrini Menikdiwela, representative for the UN refugee agency in Pakistan, and Dr.Faisal Sultan,CEO SKMCH&RC will sign the document.

According to the press release issued from SKMCH&RC, Lt. General (r) Abdul Qadir Baloch, Minister of SAFRON, Mr. Shahram Khan Tarakai, Minister of Health, KP, and Mr. Saleem Khan, Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees are expected to attend the ceremony.—PR