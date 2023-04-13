MoU signed with NUTECH for Tang Sino-Pak

A MoU was signed with Nutech University for Tang Sino-Pak (2+1) CCTE Dual Diploma Programs for Computer Science and AI Technologies.

Usman Akhtar Bajwa, Additional Secretary Science & Technology, Dr. Khalid Mahmood, Director Genernal NAVTTC, Director Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lt Gen Moazzam Ejaz (Retd) Rector Nutech and other dignities participated in ceremony.

Usman Akhtar Bajwa, Additional Secretary Science & Technology grace the occasion as chief guest. He emphasized the need of technical education for our youth and appreciated the Tang efforts for supporting and bringing such high-tech programs for Pak youth.

He assured his support for the development of and promoting skill education in Pakistan.

At the beginning of the ceremony Air Comd Nadeem Khalid (Retd) briefed the audience about Nutech and its current programs as well as the new projects/programs of the institute.

Max Ma, Director and Executive President of Tang Pakistan has briefed the audience and the dignities about Tang and its current programs in Pakistan. He said Tang is fully committed to bring the best 210 technology into Pakistan in order to promote the technical skill in youth which will bring prosperity and will overcome the current financial crisis in Pakistan.