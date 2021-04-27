MOU signed to work for coastal region

Our Correspondent Thatta

A Memorandum of understanding has been signed between The Center of Coastal and Deltaic Studies University of Sindh and The National Organization of Working For Communities here on Tuesday to create awareness among the people of the coastal region regarding their due rights and the quandary they have been facing due to climate change.

The MOU Signing Ceremony was held at The Sindh University Thatta Campus and The Signatories were Pro-Vice-Chancellor SU Thatta Campus Mr. Rafique Ahmed Memon, Dr. Mukhtiyar Mahar, Ms. Farhat Parveen, and a delegation of NOW.

Addressing the gathering Mr. Rafique said that it was a momentous initiative taken by the university to create awareness among the people less aware of their rights granted to them by the constitution like other citizens of the country.