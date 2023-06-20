A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Centre for BRI and China Studies (CBRICS), Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS) and Centre for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CCPEC), Kashi University (KSU) to strengthen research collaboration on CPEC.

The MoU was inked during the third Muztagata Forum, an International Symposium dedicated to CPEC, held in Kashgar, China, on June 18. Through the MoU, according to Gwadar Pro on Monday, CBRICS and CCPEC are committed to organizing joint research projects, conferences, seminars, and workshops that bring together scholars, experts, and policymakers from China, Pakistan, and beyond.