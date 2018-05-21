MoU signed: Punjab govt hands over THQs Hospital Fort Minro to PAF

Lahore

Primary & Secondary Health Care Department Punjab and Pakistan Air Force signed has signed agreement regarding handing over of administrative affairs of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Fort Minro to PAF. Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif was also present on this occasion. It was informed on this occasion that 40 Bed Hospital in Fort Minro was constructed at a cost of 15 Crore 75 lac Rupees. Process of providing all necessary medical apparatuses according to PC-1 has been completed in the hospital, which is stretched over an area of 20 Kanal.

After the completion of Tehsil Head Quarter Hospital Fort Minro, the matters related to the provision of medical facilities and administrative matters are being shifted PAF. It is noteworthy that MoU has already been signed between PAF and School Education Department on March 18 which says that PAF will set up Pakistan Air Force Cadet College at 100 acres of land in Fort Minro and Punjab Government will contribute One billions rupees for it.

Likewise a proposal has been anticipated for THQ between PAF and the Primary and Secondary Health Care, under which the Primary and Secondary Health Care Department will handover THQ Hospital to PAF and will also make available 17.5 Crore rupees in the current financial year. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif said that establishment of THQ at Fort Minro the refreshing point of Dera Ghazi Khan and handing over its administrative affairs to PAF is a historical move.

While congratulating the authorities concerned, CM said that with the establishment of this THQ Hospital, not only the natives will be provided with best health facilities, but tourists could also get assistance from it. The government is vigilant to improve health facilities for its people by providing incinerator, CT Scan Machines, Pathology Labs, construction of new blocks and completion of development projects. Health culture has changed in Punjab as hospitals are now equipped with latest technologies and service of 24 hours CT scan test also government has put an end to medical test fee on all hospitals of the province.

Shahbaz Sharif said that new hospitals, schools, colleges, universities and roads have been constructed in whole Punjab including DG Khan. PML (N) government has taken robust steps for the welfare of people of South Punjab. With establishment of cadet college at Fort Minro, THQ Hospital and provision of other facilities will not only assist the local population but will also promote tourism.

While talking to media persons after signing ceremony CM said that PAF is cooperating with Punjab Government in different sectors of public welfare. PAF has rendered remarkable services to assist Punjab Government to help and recuse people in the difficult time of flood. According to a report issued by UNDP, Punjab has been declared best province among other in terms of education, health and other sectors which is a gratified moment for us, he added and further shared that we believe in joint and coordinated efforts for welfare of public also want to see same development in other provinces. Mentioning Racyep Tayyab Urdghan hospital, CM said that Turkey helped in in the hour of need and we never forgot our well-wishers.

Chief Of Air Staff Mujahid Anwer khan while addressing the ceremony said that it is honour for PAF that administrative responsibilities of THQ Fort Minro has been shifted to us and we highly regard Punjab Government for showing this confidence he said that PAF is not only protecting the boundaries but also serving public in the fields of education and Health. He vowed that they will opt all out efforts to provide best medical facilities to the people of DG Khan and other far-flanged areas. He said that we will keep serving people in all other fields along-with health. The ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Energy Awais Khan Lughari, Provincial Minister Dr. Ayseha Ghous Pasha, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazeer, Chief Sectary and other concerned officials.