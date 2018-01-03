MoU signed to lay Astroturf at POF Hockey Ground

Wah Cantt

POF Hockey ground located at POF Sports Complex Wah Cantt is one of the designated grounds of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) where many National, International Events/Camps were held from 1991 to 2004 on Astroturf. The Astroturf was laid down way back in 1991 but has outlived its usefulness since 2004. Wah Cantt and surrounding areas have a huge talent in the game of Hockey even they are playing on muddy/grassy grounds but gradual downfall has still been observed due to non-availability of Astroturf. The turf had played a vital role in promotion of hockey, grooming of talent and proper nourishment of the players in the region.

PHF and POF have signed an MoU in relation to laying of new Astroturf at Hockey Ground POF Sports Complex Wah Cantt through PSDP. In order to revive the Pakistan’s national game a “National level Hockey Academy” will be established in collaboration with PHF. PHF and POF officials will jointly be responsible for up-keep and maintenance of Astroturf as per international standard. All operational work regarding laying of Astroturf and establishing of Academy will be done by PHF. However, POF shall assist PHF experts in this regard. PHF shall recommend young and talented hockey players alongwith 2 x coaches/officials for induction in POF and POF shall employee the PHF recommended hockey players/coaches on the available vacancies after completion of all formalities. All players/coaches/officials employed by POF on recommendation of PHF shall be required to follow the training program as approved by POF Sports Board.

Coaching programmes shall be started in schools & local clubs through PHF by engaging National/International Coaches on their Roll free of cost. International level players will be invited by PHF to participate in training camps which would certainly raise the standard of POF players. PHF would hold at least four national level tournaments every year at POF Wah. POF will hold local, departmental and inter-departmental tournaments at this venue.—Agencies