MoU signed for free education to children of police martyrs

Islamabad Superior Group of Colleges on Thursday signed a Memorandum of nderstanding (MoU) with Islamabad Police for free education to children of police martyrs from play group to Ph.D level.

The MoU was signed by Executive Director of Superior Group of Colleges Dr Ayesha Zahid and Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri.

According to MoU, education will be completely free for children of martyrs of Islamabad police while 40 to 60 percent concession and scholarships would be given to children of other employees of Islamabad police at all levels.

It is to mention that similar agreement was signed between Gujranwala Region Police and Superior Group of Colleges when the incumbent IGP of Islamabad was serving there as Regional Police Officer (RPO). There are around 30 schools and colleges of this group in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. IGP Islamabad thanked Superior Group of Colleges for this agreement especially Syed Wajid Ali Naqvi who contributed a lot for this agreement for quality education.

He said that welfare of Islamabad policemen is at top priority and a school of high standard would be set up for children of policemen.—APP

