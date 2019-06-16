A MoU was signed between Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHC) and Pakistan Institute of Management (PIM) to establish a relationship to promote Clinical Governance in Healthcare management through collaborative research, trainings, seminars and conferences.

The Service Delivery Standards developed by SHCC will be used for training and orienting the leaders in healthcare quality management. PIM will offer various diploma programs developed by SHCC in the field of Healthcare. The MoU was signed by Dr. Minhaj Qidwai, CEO (SHCC) and Muhammmad Abid Hussain Executive Director PIM.—APP