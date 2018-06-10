MoU signed for robotics education in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Time Dimensions Middle East & Africa (TDMEA) – a leading UAE-based technology firm with exclusive regional rights to South Korean robotic education brand, RoboTami – signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding with Association for Academic Quality (AFAQ) and Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) to promote and provide robotics and artificial intelligence education solutions from pre-primary to university level in Pakistan.

The joint venture – facilitated by IPS – is aimed at providing the educational sector of Pakistan the curriculum, training and labs to prepare the new and future generations of the country for the challenges posed by the fourth industrial revolution.

The unique element of RoboTami – an indigenous model of South Korean education system – is the creative convergence of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) as theory and robotics as practical.

RoboTami is a complete, one-stop solution for robotics education for schools, colleges, science and engineering universities and technical education institutes.

The MoU was signed at AFAQ’s head office in Lahore by Khaled Al-Aswadi, General Manager, TDMEA and Head RoboTami, Middle East, Africa & Pakistan, Shahid Warsi, CEO, AFAQ and Naufil Shahrukh, GM Operations, IPS.