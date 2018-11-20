MoU signed between Zalmi, Turkey for promotion of sporting ties

Sports Reporter

Peshawar

Peshawar Zalmi & Zalmi Foundation aims to strengthen Pak-Turkey Friendship. An MOU was signed in Islamabad between Zalmi & Turkey Developing Sports Branches Federation for promotion of sporting ties. Zalmi Foundation will promote cricket in Turkey, Javed Afridi.

After promoting cricket in Austria and China, Peshawar Zalmi aims to promote cricket in Turkey and play an important role in development of sports. For this, an MOU was signed between Zalmi Foundation and Turkey Sports Developing Organization in the Turkish Embassy, Islamabad. Chairman, Javed Afridi signed on behalf of the Zalmi Foundation whereas the President of the Turkish Developing Sports Branches Federation, Mr. Hassan Ozturk signed on behalf of the organization. Many renowned guests came which include the spokesperson for the organization who flew in from Turkey. Along with this, Turkish cricketers, Mehmet Sert, Tunahan Turn and Turkish Women Cricket Team vice captain, Yagmur Tasdelen, Ankara Sports Club President, Hasan Sabit and Mr. Salman Ali (Coordinator of Ankara Sports Club) were also present.

On this occasion, Chairman Javed Afridi said “Cricket being a part of the universal culture, is an important instrument of combining people of both Pak & Turkey. It is just another attempt which will contribute to world peace. It can be defined as a totality of exertions realised in order to affect positively social and moral benefits as well as physical benefits. Since Pakistan and Turkey have had great relations. In order to further strengthen this relationship, this initiative will play a monumental role. Moreover, We will promote cricket on the grass root level which includes school cricket. We will further promote and develop bilateral cooperation in areas including the competition and the training of cricketers, coaches and technical officials; exchange and training programmes for officials between the two countries; the exchange and sharing of best practices and information in relation to policies and programmes to benefit the vulnerable areas. In the exchange program Peshawar Zalmi coaches will tour to Turkey to coach young aspiring cricketers and improve their level of cricket.” He further added that “Two Turkish cricketers will accompany the Zalmi team for PSL 4 and get a chance to learn from the big stars of the game.

This will be a great opportunity for them.” Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Mr. Mustafa Yardakal said “Turkey has a lot of cricket talent. After this MOU, this talent will get the chance to showcase themselves and enter into the mainstream cricket arena.

