MoU signed between SSUET and Sailani Welfare

Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Sailani Welfare and Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) to promote the vision of the President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi, for technological advancement.

The purpose of the MoU is to introduce new technologies to the youth and updated them with the latest trends to compete in global market.

Registrar SSUET, Engr. Cdre (R) Syed Sarfraz Ali and Maulana Bashir Farooqui Qadri, Chairman of Saylani Welfare Trust, have singed this agreement in the presence of the Chancellor Jawaid Anwar and Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin.

The mission of the Presidential Initiative for Artificial Intelligence and Computing (PIAIC) is to reshape Pakistan by revolutionizing education, research, and business by adopting latest, cutting-edge technologies.

Maulana Bashir Farooqui, Chairman Sailani Welfare Trust, said that Sailani Welfare Trust will take care of all the financial aspect of this programe and we will work transparently for the betterment of all Pakistani youth to adopt latest technologies. We want Pakistan to become global hub for AI, data science, cloud native computing, block chain and internet of things.

Chancellor SSUET, Jawaid Anwar, said that the President’s vision is aligned with the vision of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and SSUET is already working for uplifting the youth of Karachi and Pakistan. Focusing on human resource development, Continuing Education Programme (CEP) of Sir Syed University was initiated to cater to the increasing demand of professionally qualified workers in the country and abroad.

Vice Chancellor SSUET, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said that the modern era of fourth industrial revolution with emerging and enabling technologies and systems like Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Blockchain, Cloud Computing, and Cybersecurity is bringing positive impact on improving the quality of life and experience. Technical skills help you work more efficiently boost your confidence and make you a more valuable candidate for employers. The employees with technical skills are often better at multitasking in a challenging and complex role.

Dean Faculty of Computing and Applied Science, Prof. Dr. Aqeel ur Rehman, Dean Faculty of Electronic and Computer Engineering, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aamir, Ziaullah Khan, Director CCPE, Muhammad Noman Ali Khan, Director Kamyab Jawan Program, Dr Tahir Fattani and others were also present on the occasion.