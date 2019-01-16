MoU signed b/w APBF,CGSS

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) and the Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to evolve a unified strategy on the issues of common interests especially research and development to achieve high economic growth. The signing ceremony was held at a local hotel in Lahore on Tuesday where President APBF Syed Maaz Mahmood and CGSS President Major General (Retd) Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery inked the memorandum on behalf of their respective organizations. The founder & former chairman APBF Haroon Khawaja and chairman APBF Ibrahim Qureshi witnessed the ceremony. The ceremony was also attended by Executive Committee of the APBF and the high powered 20-member delegation of CGSS Advisory Board and senior office-bearers. peaking on the occasion, President CGSS Major General (Retd) Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery said that the MoU was a significant step in bringing the institutions, academia, trade and industry together and that the economic challenges being faced by the country needed tailor-made and workable solutions. This is only possible through the strong research and industry linkage, he added. He said that there is no dearth of resources in Pakistan but it is far behind in the economic race because we have failed to properly tap these resources. Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery observed that both institutions will collaborate and undertake projects to help the industry compete with the current challenges and hold workshops, conferences, symposia and seminars for mutual benefits. He said that CGSS is a non-profit Institution with mission to help improve policy and decision-making through analysis and research. Its empirical research and analysis have been assisting the government, organizations and communities. Amir Jaffery further stated that the research of CGSS focuses on all subjects of relevance, such as counter terrorism, politics, energy, education, health, justice, environment, and national/international security affairs with a special emphasis on the growing collaboration of Pakistan in respect with international powers.

