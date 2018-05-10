MoU inked for extending education access to out of school children

Islamabad

Managing Director Elementary & Secondary Education foundation (ESEF), Zulfiqar Ahmad, said that ESEF’s mission is to give highest quality education to the children in KPK and for this mammoth effort NGOs and public sector institutions should complement each other’s efforts.

He was speaking at the MOU ceremony held in American Refugee Committee- Pakistan (ARC-Pak) head office on Monday, MOU was signed between ARC-and ESEF under the project “Educating One million Out of school Children”. According to the MOU, ARC-Pakistan will support ESEF in its current projects across KPK province.

Country Representative, ARC (Pak), Dr. Tariq Cheema, on the occasion gave a comprehensive overview of the new education project, which aims to enroll over 1 million Out of School Children in Pakistan through formal and non-formal schools in all provinces including GB, AJK, FATA & ICT.

The project is being jointly implemented by ARC-Pak and Federal Ministry of Education and Technical Trainings in collaboration with respective provincial education departments with the generous support from Qatar based “Education Above All” Foundation.—INP