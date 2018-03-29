MoU for labs up-gradation

Staff Reporter

NAVTTC is planning to upgrade Technical training institute across the country. An MOU has been signed between NAVTTC and CADD in this regard.

Director General, Planning and Development, NAVTTC Mr. Nasir Khan and Joint Secretary CADD Mr. Alamgir Ahmad Khan signed the memorandum.

Executive Director, NAVTTC Mr. Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema and Principal Government Poly Technique Institute for Women Miss. Khalida Aijaz were also present on the occasion.

According to Memorandum Fashion Designing, I.T and Professional Cooking Labs of GPI(W) will be upgraded. This development will create an opportunity for the females of Islamabad and adjoining areas. It is decided that this facility will encourage the women towards acquiring vocational and technical Training.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director NAVTTC Mr. Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema said that maximum participation of women in technical education is imperative for national development.