Motorways police reunites 09-year-old child with his parents

As per details, on 29-08-2018, the officers of NH&MP N-5 North Zone Inspector Zafar Iqbal and APO Abid Hayat found a lost child in the area of Beat-11, Muridke during routine patrol.

After initial investigation it revealed that the 09 years old child namely Muhammad Ansar S/O Ghazanfar Ali was a resident of dist.

Gujranwala and left his house after being beaten by his mother. Motorway officers kept the child in police custody and contacted the child’s uncle who confirmed the disappearance of Ansar.

The child was handed over to his first cousin namely Hummayon and he appreciated this kind act by officers of NH&MP.—INP

