Motorway to be closed ahead of Nawaz, Maryam’s arrival

LAHORE : All national highways and motorway will be closed ahead of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s arrival from London.

Nawaz Sharif, thrice removed from office, was convicted in a corruption ruling and sentenced to 11 years in prison over his family’s purchase of luxury apartments in London.

Nawaz’s daughter, Maryam, was sentenced to eight years in prison after investigators found her guilty of submitting forged documents, of which her husband Safdar was a witness. He got a one-year jail term and handed himself in on Sunday, NAB said.

The PML-N supremo and his daughter are due in Pakistan Friday evening. They will be arrested on arrival at the Lahore airport.

The National Highways and Motorway Police have been tasked to close key entry and exit routes, including highways and motorway, as authorities beef up security measures.

Containers were brought in on Wedensday night and installed at various points across Lahore to bar PML-N supporters from welcoming the father-daughter duo.

According to details, as many as 22 officials of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and 100 elite commandos will be deputed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The arrangements for the shifting of the convicts, who are coming from London after inquiring health of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, to Adiala jail through helicopter have been completed while a letter has also been dispatched to accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir to reach Adiala jail on July 13.

Caretaker interior minister has also warned of taking strict action against those violating section-144.

