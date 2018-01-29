Motorway sections closed, flights delayed as fog blankets Punjab

Islamabad

The plain areas of Punjab are experiencing intense fog, with low to zero visibility on the roads, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Sunday. Portions of major throughways were closed off for commuters Saturday night and Sunday morning. These comprise the M2 motorway from Lahore to Pindi Bhattian and M4 motorway from Khanewal to Multan.

Furthermore, the National Highway from Lahore to Ahmedpur Sharqia and from Sialkot to Narowal was also closed due to heavy fog and low visibility. Officials of the motorway police have advised caution to drivers and commuters alike, urging people to stay indoors unless travelling is absolutely necessary.

Commuters are also advised to check with the motorway police before travelling. Owing to the intense fog in Lahore, several flights of private airlines and Pakistan International Airlines were delayed or diverted. PIA’s PK-313 from Lahore to Karachi has been delayed, as has the PK-650 (Lahore to Islamabad).

Similarly, a private airlines flight from Damam to Lahore was diverted to Karachi, as were the PK-264 from Abu Dhabi and PK-760 Jeddah. On the other hand, the PMD forecast rain in various areas of the country on Monday and Tuesday, saying cities that can expect downpour include Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Peshawar, Quetta, Kalat, and Zhob, as well as some locales in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Kashmir. In a separate note, however, Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Khagan, and Quetta are expected to experience snowfall.—INP