Motorway sections closed as dense fog blankets parts of Punjab

Motorway M2 from Lahore to Kot Momin and Motorway sections from Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad and Gojra were closed on Tuesday as dense fog engulfed different parts of Punjab.

According to a spokesman of Motorway Police, Motorway M1 has also been closed from Peshawar to Rashakai. Different districts of Punjab are experiencing dense fog, badly affecting traffic flow on motorway and highways.

There is also dense fog on national highway at Thokar, Manga Mandi, Phoolnagar, Jambar, Pattoki, Sahiwal, Chicha Watni and Mian Chanu and visibility limit has reduced from zero to fifty meters.

Drivers have been asked to use fog lights and avoid unnecessary traveling during foggy condition.—INP

