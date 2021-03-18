Motorway rape case verdict announces on Saturday

LAHORE – An anti-terrorism court on Thursday reserved its verdict in case related to gang-rape of a woman in front of her children on motorway in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore.

Judge Arshad Hussain Bhatti reserved the verdict after recording statements of culprits, witnesses and victims. The judgment will be announced on Saturday (March 20).

The victim mother has identified the suspects Abid Malhi and Shafqat while their DNA had also matched.

Police had arrested both suspects last year after a long hide and seek, using latest technology, including geo-fencing and DNA crossmatch.

What happened in the ‘motorway rape’?

At around 3am on 9 September 2020, the woman was travelling on newly constructed Lahore-Sialkot motorway when she ran out of. Her two children were with the victim whose identity has not bee disclosed.

She called her relatives in Gujranwala for help and she was advised to call the motorway emergency numbers. The relatives also headed towards motorway to help her.

According to the complaint registered with the police, two robbers at that time reached closed to the car and stole money and jewellery.

Later, the suspects – Abid and Shafqat, took her to nearby field where they raped her in front of her two children.

The incident had shocked the nation with people demanding public hanging of the suspects.

