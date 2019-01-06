Motorway police reunites stranded girl with father

Motorway police on Saturday rescued a minor girl from a fuel station on motorway and reunited her with her father.

According Motorway Police Inspector General Allah Dino Khawaja, the police received a call from a man named Abdul Haq at about 3:20 pm informing them about a girl aged 3-4 years crying and looking for her father at his fuel station, Al-Haq petroleum.

“Operational officer and officers of Tiger-1 reached the spot immediately and took the child in their safe custody. Upon examination of CCTV footage of the fuel station, it was revealed that child who arrived in a silver car and was left behind by her guardian or father in a hurry when he stopped at the fuel station,” said Khawaja.

The officer added that soon the family was traced and the child was handed over to the father of the child.—INP

