Muhammad Yusuf Malik, Deputy Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police, North Zone, issued an advisory on Saturday urging drivers heading towards tourist destinations to prioritize adherence to traffic rules. In his statement, the DIG Motorway North Zone highlighted the proactive measures taken by the Motorway Police to prevent accidents and ensure timely assistance. However, he emphasized that drivers bear the responsibility of avoiding accidents by strictly adhering to traffic regulations. Particularly, he emphasized the importance of careful driving on highways and hilly areas, which demand heightened caution and experience.