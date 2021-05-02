Motorway Police distributes Iftar boxes at M-9

DIG Motorway Police South Zone Ali Sher Jakhrani, SP Sector 3 Syed Farhan, and DSP Bat 35 Karachi, Naeem Ghauri distributed Iftar boxes and water among the passengers at M-9 Karachi Toll Plaza.

Passengers were also informed about road safety that fasting teaches us patience and forbearance so patience and forbearance should not be lost while driving.

On the occasion, DIG Motorway Police South Zone Ali Sher Jakhrani urged the drivers to avoid speeding and use seat belts while driving. Keep in the first line on the far left. Avoid unnecessary and taking and give way to small vehicles coming from behind. Helping the road users is our first duty and priority. The passengers were happy to have the senior officers of the Motorway Police near them and appreciated their initiative.

The purpose of such an initiative is to create this feeling in road that the young men and officers of the Motorway Police are with you at all times.