Motorway police checking overcharging

Lahore

The Motorway Police Central Zone have launched a campaign to check overcharging and overloading by public service vehicles during the last days of Ramadan and on Eid-ul-Fitr days.

This was stated by DIG Ahmad Arslan Malik while reviewing the ongoing campaign against overcharging near Thoker Niaz Baig here on Tuesday.

The patrolling officers of National Highway & Motorway Police (NH&MP) central zone will return the amount charged in excess to passengers and impose fine on law violators.

The DIG directed sector and beat commanders to personally supervise the patrolling officers and conduct meetings with transporter associations regarding overcharging and overloading. The DIG asked passengers to cooperate with the Motorway Police and informe it on Helpline 130 if any transporter charges extra fare or misbehaves with them.—APP