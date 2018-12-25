Motorway M-1 closed for traffic due to dense fog

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Motorway M-1 from Peshawar to Burhan Interchange has been closed for traffic due to dense fog on Monday morning. According to details, Pakpattan road, Sahiwal and Arifwala are also in the grip of dense fog and traffic in the area have been affected, Radio Pakistan reported. There is dense fog in central Punjab and some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). A spokesman of National Highway and Motorway Police has advised citizens to avoid unnecessary traveling due to fog on motorway and G. T. road.

A man was killed and six others were injured in two separate road accidents in suburbs of city on Monday. According to Rescue 1122, biker Tariq, 40, collided with another motorcycle near Gill Petroleum, Samundri. He received severe injuries and died in nearby hospital. In another incident,six persons were injured due to head-on collision between two cars on Jarranwala-Faisalabad road due to fog.The injured were identified as Haider s/o Liaqa, Sadam s/o Ghulam Hussain, Abid s/o Shehzad, Shah Zaib s/o Yaqoob, Yaqood s/o Abdul Majeed and Ahmed s/o Amir Hussain.

In Bahawalpur, ass many as seven persons got injured in a fog-related accident near Dera Bakha, some 20 kilometers from here on Hasilpur road Monday morning. According to the sources of Rescue 1122, a tractor-trolley loaded with bricks was on its way when a car hit it from the rear due to low visibility in fog. As a result, tractor trolley stopped on the spot and one more car rammed into it. Seconds later, three more cars got hit into the cars that had already rammed into the tractor-trolley.

