Motorola One Power with notch display, 5,000mAh battery launched

Motorola One Power comes with a tall 6.2-inch full HD+ LCD Max Vision display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The display has a resolution of 2,246 x 1,080 pixels. The smartphone runs a stock version of Android Oreo right out-of-the-box. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with Adreno 506 GPU for rendering graphics. Motorola One Power offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. The storage is further expandable up to 256GB via the dedicated microSD card.

