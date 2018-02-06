Motorists urged to use alternative routes

Underpass construction on Murree Road

Rawalpindi

The motorists have been urged to use alternative routes instead of Benazir Bhutto Road (Murree Road) as due to Gulshandadan Khan pedestrian underpass construction work, traffic load of the road is being diverted to other routes.

According to Chief Traffic Officer, Yousaf Ali Shahid, City Traffic Police (CTP) have formulated a traffic plan to regulate city traffic and facilitate the motorists during construction period of the underpass.

