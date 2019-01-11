Motorists to remove flashing lights, tinted glasses

Islamabad Police have given 48 hours deadline to the motorists for removing flickering lights or tinted glasses from their vehicles to avoid legal action against them. According to the orders issued from office of Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, it has been directed to all police officials to take strict action against those vehicles having flash lights or tinted glasses after 48 hours.

Before expiry of deadline, it has been asked to deliver messages or educate motorists to remove them following which strict action to be initiated against the violators.—APP

