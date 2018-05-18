Motorists asked to show patience on Murree road

Rawalpindi

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt (R) Bilal Ifthikar said that motorists should show patience on the roads near Iftar time especially on Murree Road during the holy month of Ramadan.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said every one wants to reach destination on time but this race ultimately lead to a fatal accidents,

CTO directed wardens that near Iftar time no warden would leave the point where he is deputed; strict action would be taken against those not performing their duty.

He said that traffic police have taken up seriously the issue of one wheeling during Ramadan adding that their motorcycles are being confiscated at police stations besides, imposing heavy fines to the violators.

A control room has been set up in the Race Course Traffic Headquarter.

CTO said that citizens can lodge their complaints on 051-9272616 and can get guidance to travel on road without any disturbance.—APP