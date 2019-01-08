Motorists asked to drive carefully during fog

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have urged the motorists to drive carefully on the roads observing road safety rules and avoid unnecessary travel on motorways and highways during foggy weather.

The motorists should avoid applying sudden brakes and use headlights, parking lights or fog lights during traveling said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Muhammad Bin Ashraf.

He said the Education Wing of CTP on the directive of Deputy Inspector General of Traffic Police Punjab Dr. Muhammad Akhtar Abbas was holding on ground training workshops to spread awareness about driving during foggy weather.

He informed that the motorists were guided on several city roads including Airport Road, Mall Road, Peshawar Road and other main roads of the city and tehsils of the district besides special lectures at inter-city bus and van stands to exercise more caution when driving in adverse weather conditions such as fog.

Motorists should be more attentive during the season because of an increased likelihood of traffic accidents due to fog, said the CTO. CTP have taken numerous safety measures to make travelling safe for the road users and avoid accidents.

He said, CTP was also holding workshops at schools and colleges to spread awareness among the students about traffic rules and road safety.—APP

