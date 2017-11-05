Motorists asked to drive carefully in smog, fog

Rawalpindi

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Yousaf Ali Shahid Saturday asked the motorists to drive carefully and not to cross speed limits particularly travelling on highways and motorways and in open areas in smog and fog.

The CTO, in a statement here, said the people were nowadays facing eye infection and other health complications due to the smog. He underlined the need to adopt precautionary measures instead of getting frightened from it.

He said the City Traffic Police had launched a campaign on the directives of Regional Police Officer Wasal Fakhar Sultan Raja to create awareness about traffic rules aimed at avoiding road accidents and to save precious human lives.—APP