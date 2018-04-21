Motorcyclist’s killing: Govt says US diplomat free to fly

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has decided not to impose a travel ban on a US diplomat who killed a youth in a road accident in the capital city.

The defence and air attaché at the US Embassy Colonel Joseph Emanuel Hall, earlier this month, rammed his vehicle into a motorbike after jumping a traffic signal at the intersection of Margalla Road and 7th Avenue. A boy identified as 22-year-old Ateeq Baig died on the spot while the co-rider sustained injuries.

During the meeting, the authorities decided not to place the name of Hall on the Exit Control List (ECL) as he has an exemption under the Vienna Convention.

Pakistani diplomats have also used this immunity over the cases of similar nature in Iran and New Delhi, the media outlet cited sources, adding that Islamabad was bound to follow the rules. Earlier, Inspector General Police, Islamabad, Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri told an English newspaper that a written request has been sent to Ministry of Interior to place the name of the US diplomat.